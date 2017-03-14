Dani Alves to start for Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Dani Alves will start ahead of Stephan Lichtsteiner against Porto, as Juventus stick with 4-2-3-1.

The Bianconeri face the Portuguese side in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, holding a 2-0 lead from the first match.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed yesterday that he was unsure who to play at right-back, with both Dani Alves and Lichtsteiner staking their claims.

However, after this morning’s training session, it appears that the Brazilian will be preferred on the right-hand side of a four-man defence.

Giorgio Chiellini is in the squad, but Medhi Benatia could partner Leonardo Bonucci in the centre of defence with Alex Sandro on the left.

Allegri revealed yesterday that Claudio Marchisio will start, meaning Miralem Pjanic is likely to be on the bench.

Probable Juventus XI to face Porto: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

