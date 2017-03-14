NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Abate returns to Milan training
By Football Italia staff

Ignazio Abate returned to Milanello today, having been sidelined with an eye injury.

The right-back sustained the injury over two weeks ago in the game with Sassuolo, and has been unable to train since.

Abate had suffered a haematoma which caused him serious vision problems, and there was great concern over his condition.

However, Sky is reporting that he returned to Milanello today for training, meaning he could return to competitive action soon.

