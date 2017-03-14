Biglia in doubt for Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Lazio could be without Lucas Biglia for the Cagliari game, as he won’t train today or tomorrow.

The Aquile captain was injured early on during the win over Torino last night, but played on until the 76th minute before being replaced by Keita Balde Diao.

It was thought, therefore, that the Argentine had manage to run off the knock he took in the first half, but Sky is now reporting that he’s in doubt for the trip to Sardinia this weekend.

Biglia will be evaluated on a daily basis, but will not train with his teammates for the next two days, making it doubtful he’ll be ready to Massimo Rastelli’s men.

