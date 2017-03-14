Official: Ibarbo to Sagan Tosu

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially sent Colombian striker Victor Ibarbo to Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

The forward completed the transfer on loan with an option to buy that will become an obligation under certain circumstances.

It includes a contract to June 2020 for the player.

Ibarbo only joined Cagliari again in January and since leaving Sardinia in February 2015 he has played for Roma, Watford, Atletico Nacional and Panathinaikos.

The 26-year-old managed just three appearances for a grand total of 35 minutes in Serie A for Cagliari this season.

