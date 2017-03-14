Juve change defence for Porto

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves and Medhi Benatia are expected to start, as Juventus reshuffle in their Champions League clash with Porto.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT and follows on from the first leg, when Juve won 2-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves came off the bench to score in Oporto, but the Brazilian looks as if he will be rewarded with a place in the starting XI rather than Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Giorgio Chiellini is not risked after recovering from a muscular problem and Benatia gets his second consecutive start, resting Andrea Barzagli.

Mario Mandzukic is back again after missing the 2-1 win over Milan on Friday with a stomach bug, as is Juan Cuadrado, who was suspended.

Alex Telles was sent off in the first leg and therefore sits out a ban, but has made the trip to Turin with the squad anyway.

Ex-Atalanta full-back Miguel Layun gets to start in defence instead.

Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona have been out of action since late February.

Both teams will play with their third-choice kits, so Juventus are all in white and Porto all in black.

There was an incident this afternoon when around 100 Porto fans gathered in front of the Juventus HQ and let off some fireworks, but police quickly restored calm and it's reported no arrests were made.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Porto (probable): Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Marcano, Felipe, Layun; Danilo, Andre Andre, Oliver Torres; Brahimi, Andre Silva, Soares

