NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Lyon name full squad for Roma
By Football Italia staff

Olympique Lyonnais have no injury concerns after naming their squad to face Roma in the Europa League.

The second leg in this Round of 16 tie is on Thursday evening at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lyon won the first leg 4-2 at home, having been 2-1 down at half-time.

Coach Bruno Genesio named his travelling party and there appear to be no fitness issues to contend with.

Lyon squad for Roma: Lopes, Gorgelin, Mocio, Rafael, Jallet, Morel, Mammana, Diakhaby, Yanga-Mbiwa, Aouar, Darder, Ferri, Tolisso, Gonalons, Tousart, Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena, Ghezzal, Lacazette

