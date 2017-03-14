Juve, Inter, Milan alert for Lukaku

By Football Italia staff

Juventus, Inter and Milan are on alert after Romelu Lukaku confirmed he won’t sign a new contract with Everton.

The Belgium international striker turns 24 in May and is tied down to the club until June 2019.

He told French television that he has no intention of signing a new deal with the Premier League outfit.

Today multiple newspaper sites also noted Lukaku has told Everton of his desire to walk away next season.

With 20 goals in 29 competitive games for Everton this term, Lukaku is without doubt the star Toffees striker.

He had already been linked with Juventus over the January transfer window.

Inter and Milan are also interested in the former Anderlecht and Chelsea man, who wants to take part in the Champions League.

Lukaku could be tempted by a move to Italy because his younger brother, Jordan, plays for Lazio.

