Tuesday March 14 2017
Man City stage Ghoulam swoop
By Football Italia staff

Faouzi Ghoulam won’t renew his Napoli contract, so Manchester City lead the way with a reported €13m offer.

According to multiple sources, the Algeria international has failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Partenopei.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2018, so a sale this summer seems inevitable.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been mentioned as showing interest in the player.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claim that Manchester City have already prepared a proposal worth €13m.

The former Saint-Etienne left-back has provided seven assists in 29 competitive games for Napoli this season.

