Milan closing on April 7?

By Football Italia staff

According to the latest reports, the new date for the closing of Milan’s sale to Sino-Europe Sports is April 7.

This final step in the takeover by Chinese investors has been postponed repeatedly, as SES failed to find the sufficient funds.

Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest have agreed to extend the deadline to April 7.

It will only be valid if another €100m deposit is delivered into their accounts by Thursday March 16.

It remains to be seen whether the latest developments will go as planned, because the situation has been shrouded in mystery since it started last year.

The Milan Derby will be played on Saturday April 15 at 11.30 UK time, as it is prime time in China, where Inter's owners and probably by then Milan's too are based.

