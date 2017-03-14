Line-ups: Juventus-Porto

By Football Italia staff

Juventus revamp the defence with Dani Alves and Medhi Benatia, plus Claudio Marchisio in midfield, hosting Porto in the Champions League.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

The Bianconeri are in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after winning the first leg 2-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Alex Telles saw red for a second bookable offence and the former Inter full-back is therefore suspended.

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves came off the bench to score the late goals in that fixture, but the Brazilian is rewarded with a starting spot rather than Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Juan Cuadrado returns from his suspension against Milan and Mario Mandzukic has recovered from a stomach bug that ruled him out of Friday’s match at the last minute. Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain lead the way.

Claudio Marchisio steps in to midfield with Sami Khedira and Giorgio Chiellini is not risked after a muscular problem, so Benatia gets his second consecutive start.

Porto have won their last nine Liga games on the trot, but Alex Telles is suspended, so ex-Atalanta full-back Miguel Layun gets to start.

Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona have been out of action since late February.

Yacine Brahimi, Andre Silva and Tiquinho Soares form the strike force, January signing Soares scoring in each of his total six Liga appearances for Porto with a total nine goals.

It’s a meeting between goalkeeping legends Gigi Buffon and Iker Casillas, the Spaniard making history by equalling Xavi as the player with the most games in UEFA competition (173).

Porto only visited Juventus once, losing 3-1 in October 2001, when it was still at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

The Bianconeri beat their Portuguese opponents in the 1984 Cup Winners’ Cup Final.

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Chiellini, Pjanic, Barzagli, Pjaca, Lichtsteiner, Rincon

Porto: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Marcano, Felipe, Layun; Danilo Pereira, Andre Andre, Oliver Torres; Brahimi, Andre Silva, Soares

Porto bench: Jose Sa, Boly, Ruben Neves, Herrera, Otavio, Diogo Jota, Depoitre

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.