Juventus Stadium impressed Rui Barros

By Football Italia staff

Porto assistant manager Rui Barros is impressed with the new Juventus Stadium and said they are here to “see what happens.”

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s fantastic to be here. The Stadio Comunale was great too, but this is a wonderful stadium and the fans are much closer to the pitch,” former Juve player Rui Barros told Mediaset Premium.

“We know it’s a difficult game after losing 2-0, it’s a shame we went down to 10 men, but we are here to play and will see what happens.

“I had been back to Turin a few times, as I come to visit friends.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.