Marotta: 'Allegri a Juve leader'

By Football Italia staff

Director Beppe Marotta sees Juventus as “highly competitive” in the Champions League against Porto and backs Max Allegri for the future.

The second leg of the Round of 16 kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

Juve won the first leg 2-0 in Oporto and therefore will go through to the quarter-finals as long as they don’t lose by two clear goals.

“Our characteristics must be to be positive, not sit back and wait for the opposition, even if we have the advantage on aggregate,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“We are very happy with Allegri and it seems wise for a club and director to continue working with a Coach who is not only a good tactician, but also a good professional and a real leader in the locker room, a characteristic that is increasingly important in modern football.

“Our team is highly-competitive. I also consider the Champions League to be a tournament rather than a League, so there are some imponderable events that can happen, for example Barcelona coming back against all odds to eliminate PSG.

“Juventus deservedly put ourselves in the top group of teams in Europe, but to win the trophy we need help from good fortune.

“Our main characteristic is representing a winning model, as the club has a long history full of success and silverware. We organised the club so that everyone has their duties and their areas to consider. We’ve done that over the last five years and want to continue on that path.”

The controversy continues to rage over Friday’s last-gasp 2-1 win over Milan, when Paulo Dybala was awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

It was reported the Rossoneri players damaged the locker room at the Juventus Stadium.

“This is a closed chapter. We are focused on the very important Champions League stage, it’s not easy to get here, so we have to forget about Juventus-Milan.

“Even if I’m not on the pitch, I prefer to stay concentrated anyway and leave others to judge what happened.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.