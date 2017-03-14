Montella: 'Milan in Euro race'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists Milan “are fully in the race for a European spot, although the level of the top seven or eight teams has grown.”

The Rossoneri were still smarting from Friday’s controversial 2-1 defeat to Juventus.

“We are fully in the race for a European spot, although the level of the top seven or eight teams has grown compared to last season,” the Coach told MilanNews and Mediaset Premium.

“We have a good chance of achieving it, even though we need to do something extraordinary to get there. We’ve got to do our best and we are ready.”

The controversy is still raging after Friday’s game in Turin and Carlos Bacca received a one-match ban for his angry reaction to the referee.

It would’ve been worse had Montella not physically intervened to shove the Colombian away.

“We are relaxed, we accept the decisions of the sporting justice system. It is all behind us now, we are just focused on the next game.”

At the final whistle, Gianluigi Donnarumma stared down the Juventus fans and kissed the Milan badge on his jersey.

“I didn’t see that at the time, but I consider it to be a gesture of love for his team more than any insult towards the opposition.”

The Milan Derby has been moved to 11.30 UK time on Saturday April 15, as this is prime-time in China.

“I am happy, as I always prefer to play earlier rather than later. As it’s Easter Saturday, even better, it means we’ll have more time to stay with our families.”

