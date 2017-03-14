CL: Juve sweep into quarter-final

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala’s, which also saw Maxi Pereira sent off for handball on the line, saw Juventus comfortably beat Porto 3-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

See how the evening unfolded on the Liveblog.

The Bianconeri had the advantage in this Champions League Round of 16, having won the first leg 2-0 away from home. Alex Telles saw red in that match and was therefore suspended here, replaced by Miguel Layun, while Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona were nursing injuries. Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Miralem Pjanic were rested, with Dani Alves preferred to Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Porto only visited Juventus once, losing 3-1 in October 2001, when it was still at the Stadio Delle Alpi. Iker Casillas made his 175th European competition appearance, surpassing all-time record-holder Paolo Maldini on 174.

Paulo Dybala had a couple of early efforts off target, while Tiquinho Soares curled directly into Gigi Buffon’s arms. Mario Mandzukic’s header down was smothered by Casillas and Gonzalo Higuain failed to make the most of the goalkeeper flapping at a cross, as Felipe was able to nod clear.

Higuain tried to set up Dybala, who sliding in couldn’t make clean contact from six yards. Dybala then tried to act as supplier with a cross from the left, but Ivan Marcano crucially intercepted before Mandzukic could get the header.

Dybala earned a corner with some fancy footwork as he dribbled through defenders and from that set play Mandzukic’s header whistled wide of the far post.

The breakthrough came from a corner, as Alex Sandro’s header was parried by Casillas into the path of Higuain, whose follow-up was denied at the near post by what can only be described as a Maxi Pereira save. Inevitably it was a penalty and straight red card for handball, so Dybala stepped up to convert by sending Casillas the wrong way.

Juan Cuadrado nearly got another on the stroke of half-time, but fired over from a tricky angle. He was substituted by Marko Pjaca at the break, as he was on a yellow card.

There was chaos after the restart, as first Danilo’s diving header on a Dani Alves cross almost resulted in an own goal, Casillas beating it off the line at the near post.

Then on the counter Medhi Benatia slipped to send Soares clear, only for the angled drive to go wide.

Pjaca’s chest and low volley whistled past the far stick, as did Higuain’s snooker-shot with Casillas stranded, but Dybala shinned a volley off target.

The rest of the match was to all intents and purposes a Juventus training session. Porto had one attempt, as Diogo Joto got between defenders only to dink the finish on to the side-netting.

Juventus 1-0 Porto (3-0 agg)

Dybala pen 41 (J)

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia (Barzagli 60), Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado (Pjaca 46), Dybala (Rincon 78), Mandzukic; Higuain

Porto: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Marcano, Felipe, Layun; Danilo Pereira, Andre Andre, Oliver Torres (Otavio 70); Brahimi (Diogo Jota 67), Andre Silva (Boly 46), Soares

Ref: Hategan (ROU)

Sent off: Maxi Pereira 40 (P)

