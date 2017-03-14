Dybala: 'Of course Juve can win it'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala warns it is “obvious” that Juventus can win the Champions League. “With our squad, it’s impossible to think we can’t win it.”

La Joya converted the penalty for tonight’s 1-0 win over Porto, 3-0 on aggregate, to reach the quarter-finals.

“Of course we can win it, obviously. We are top of the Serie A table, won the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and are through to the quarters, so with our squad it’s impossible to think we can’t win it,” Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

“There are other great teams in the tournament, but we have quality and we’ve got what it takes to win the trophy.”

The draw for the quarter-final is on March 17, so who does Dybala not want?

“Considering what happened two years ago, even if I wasn’t there, I’d like to face Barcelona in the Final.”

Dybala was told off in the studio by ex-Milan Coach Arrigo Sacchi for his attitude.

“I know I shouldn’t argue with the referee, but it comes to me in the match situation.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.