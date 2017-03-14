NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Dani Alves: 'Juve-Barcelona too weird'
By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves admits it would be “too weird” for his Juventus to face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri swept Porto aside 3-0 on aggregate, winning 2-0 away and 1-0 on home turf thanks to a Paulo Dybala penalty.

“I wouldn’t like to draw Barcelona. It would be too weird for me,” the former Blaugrana star told BeInSports.

“If I really have to face them, I’d prefer it to be in the Champions League Final.”

Juventus lost 3-1 to Barcelona in the 2015 Final of this tournament.

