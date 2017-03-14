Casillas: 'Porto never had a chance'

By Football Italia staff

Iker Casillas couldn’t help but regret the two red cards, as Porto “never really got the chance to fight it out on level terms.”

Alex Telles was dismissed in the first leg, which ended 2-0 for the Bianconeri, then Maxi Pereira saw red tonight for handling on the line in the incident that allowed Paulo Dybala to convert a penalty.

“Naturally the red cards changed the tie and we can’t say that over the two legs Juventus didn’t deserve qualification, but with two red cards and a penalty, that limited our chances of going through,” the goalkeeper told Mediaset Premium.

Casillas went over to Dybala just before the penalty, so what did he say?

“I joked with Dybala and tried to get him anxious, telling him to kick it to the right, just as he did against (Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi) Donnarumma.”

Juve are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so are they among the contenders?

“I think Real Madrid are the favourites, as they are the trophy holders, then Atletico Madrid, who reached the Final last season. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also strong, Juventus can certainly play their cards in this competition.

“Juve have a great squad with top level players, they had a fairly comfortable way through. Unfortunately Porto never really got the chance to fight it out with them on level terms.”

