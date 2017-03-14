Alex Sandro: 'Juve focused with Porto'

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro assures Juventus never took the Champions League Round of 16 for granted against Porto, but the red cards were decisive.

Paulo Dybala converted the penalty for this evening’s 1-0 win, but Porto went down to 10 men in both the first and second legs, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

“We’re glad to be through and we knew the tie wasn’t over, because Porto play well on their travels,” the former Porto left-back told Portuguese TV.

“They knocked Roma out in the Champions League preliminary round and therefore we were really focused.

“It’s always more difficult for a team to play when down to 10 men, so inevitably those incidents were going to influence the tie.”

Alex Telles received two yellow cards in the first leg, whereas Maxi Pereira was sent off tonight for handling on the line to prevent a Gonzalo Higuain goal.

