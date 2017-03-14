Espirito Santo: 'Porto deserved a goal'

By Football Italia staff

Porto Coach Nuno Espirito Santo can’t help but wonder what would’ve happened without the two red cards against Juventus.

The Dragons had Alex Telles sent off in the first leg, which ended 2-0 to Juve, and tonight Maxi Pereira was dismissed for handling on the line, leading to Paulo Dybala’s penalty.

“Without doubt the two red cards had a big influence,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Tonight we played some good football and were consistent in defence. We wanted to score two goals and the team did well. We didn’t suffer until the red card and who knows how it would’ve gone if we had been able to play 11 against 11.

“Thank you to all the fans who cheered us on. We did all we could in the circumstances. I don’t know if we could’ve scored three goals here tonight, but Juve kept possession and we needed to be consistent in midfield.

“I think we deserved at least one goal in the tie. It was a difficult tournament for us, we overcame some tough obstacles, but overall it was the right path to take.

“Our young players gained experience and next year we’ll be better prepared. Moral victories don’t really count.

“I think Juve are a great team. They’ve been working with the same Coach and almost all the same players for a while now, so they are one of the top candidates to win the Champions League.”

