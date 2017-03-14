Post new comment

There was a time when Juventus struggled in these games. After regaining her Serie A crown in 2012, the Old Lady had some hair-raising European nights. Defeats to Galatasaray and Olympiakos, a draw with Copenhagen, falling to Benfica and failing to reach a Europa League Final on home turf. What Juventini would have given for drab, comfortable wins in Europe.

Tonight’s 1-0 win over Porto won’t enter into Bianconeri folklore, but such a routine - and, let’s face it, boring - Champions League win is indicative of how far Juve have come in recent years. Yes, they were helped in both legs by Portuguese indiscipline, but the truth is Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were never in the tie, even when it was 11 v 11.

Talk before the match focused on the spectre of Barcelona, the Blaugrana’s remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain proving that, in this competition, it isn’t over until the fat lady sings. Max Allegri warned there were “many risks” associated with tonight’s match, but the Old Lady barely had to get out of her armchair, much less got to deliver an aria.

With Juve unbeaten in 45 European home games - a run stretching back to August 2015 - it was always going to be a gargantuan task for Porto to turn the game around. On the stroke of half-time, it became impossible. Much was made of the duel between the two legendary goalkeepers on either side, Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas, and Maxi Pereira saw red for a save on the line either man would have been proud of. Paulo Dybala converted the penalty and that was that.

Some were disappointed that Allegri’s men didn’t take the game to their opponents in the second half, but the truth is there was no need to. As we approach the end of the season, and what Sir Alex Ferguson famously called squeaky bum time, the Bianconeri had no need to expend any unnecessary energy.

Indeed, the greatest threat on the night could have been their own complacency, and Allegri was unimpressed with the way his side started the second half. The key to Juve’s recent success has been their insatiable hunger to win, so allowing Francisco Soares a one-on-one with Buffon at the start of the second half is concerning. It wouldn’t have changed the tie, but better opposition would have punished the lapse.

The Coach said as much after the match. You can bet this will be addressed at Vinovo in the coming weeks.

That said, that the mistake came from Medhi Benatia who is - at best - fourth-choice centre-back is testament to how far Juventus have come. The Moroccan would surely walk into any other Serie A side, but he was hauled off in favour of Andrea Barzagli.

It has been clear since pre-season that only a deep run in the Champions League would represent success for Juve this term, and they look to be in an excellent position to achieve just that. Much will depend on the draw, but on paper the Italian champions are among the top-four teams in the competition, alongside Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

With an eight-point gap at the top of Serie A and a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli, Juve can really turn their attention to the Champions League. This match is an encouraging sign.

While Manchester City and Monaco traded eight goals in the first leg of their Last 16 tie and Barcelona needed six to overcome PSG, the Bianconeri cruised into the Quarter-Finals. In a competition where defensive nous has been notably lacking, Juve have conceded just two goals in their run to the last eight.

The last three seasons have brought wins over Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, as well as narrow defeats to Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Juventus proved they’re several steps ahead of the likes of Porto. It’s time to cement their place among Europe’s giants.

