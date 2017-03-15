NEWS
Wednesday March 15 2017
Lukaku situation alerts Milan
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest that Milan are interested in making a bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Rossoneri are in the midst of a takeover that should bring increased funds, should it go ahead as planned on April 7th.

According to calciomercato.it, the Belgian striker would be on the Milan hit-list this summer, after reports that he has refused to sign a contract extension with the Merseyside club.

The Premier League club is said to have offered a new five-year deal worth around £140,000 per week.

With a valuation of €80m however, Milan are said to face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and PSG for the 23-year-old.
 

