Mertens heading for Napoli exit?

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens could be heading for the exit at Napoli, reports suggest, after contract talks stall.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian is hoping to capitalise on his best-ever season with the Partenopei, potentially increasing his earnings with a move away.

The 29-year-old has fired in 24 goals in all competitions this term, with his highest tally for the Neapolitan side before that fixed at 11 goals in 2013-14.

His current deal expires in 2018, and both sides were said to have been working on a renewal, but the report suggests that the two parties are way apart in the negotiations.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to want to include a minimum €50m release clause for clubs from abroad, but the player is reluctant to agree.

This has reportedly alerted Inter to the situation, with the Nerazzurri likely to offer a higher salary, but they may face competition from Manchester United, who are already said to have met with the player’s agent in a hotel room in Naples.

