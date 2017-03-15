Dries Mertens could be heading for the exit at Napoli, reports suggest, after contract talks stall.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian is hoping to capitalise on his best-ever season with the Partenopei, potentially increasing his earnings with a move away.
The 29-year-old has fired in 24 goals in all competitions this term, with his highest tally for the Neapolitan side before that fixed at 11 goals in 2013-14.
His current deal expires in 2018, and both sides were said to have been working on a renewal, but the report suggests that the two parties are way apart in the negotiations.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to want to include a minimum €50m release clause for clubs from abroad, but the player is reluctant to agree.
This has reportedly alerted Inter to the situation, with the Nerazzurri likely to offer a higher salary, but they may face competition from Manchester United, who are already said to have met with the player’s agent in a hotel room in Naples.
