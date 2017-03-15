Inter wait for €40m Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter are keeping a close eye on contract negotiations between Federico Bernardeschi and Fiorentina.

According to La Nazione, talks are stalling between the two parties as the player is unwilling to include a release clause in a fresh deal.

With Nerazzurri winger Ivan Perisic linked with a move to Manchester United, the newspaper reports that the club see Bernardeschi as a natural replacement.

Suggestions have been made that Inter would bid around €40m, but it remains to be seen whether the Viola would agree to let the Azzurri international leave for this figure.

Bernardeschi refused to comment on his future when speaking to the Press at the opening of the Viareggio cup this week.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.