EDF: 'No tips from my son'

Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco admits that his son revealed nothing before the game with Bologna on Sunday.

Father faced son when 22-year-old Federico made the starting lineup, but what does the Coach think is the most important aspect of football?

"Finding the right mechanisms and the integration of young people," Eusebio told Sky Sport Italia.

After Bologna pulled off a 1-0 away win, who bought dinner that evening?

"Dinner paid for by my son? He paid for everything. We were in the hotel with family after the game.

"When he was young, he had a small sponge ball and kicked with both feet with ease. He’s always been technically good. Perhaps he lacked a bit of determination but he found it at two teams, Cremona and Lanciano. There I began to see that he had excellent qualities.

"Would I like to train him? Due to his characteristics, he could really come to replace [Nicola] Sansone. Talking about my son and playing against him, however, is not easy.

"He did not tell me anything before Sunday's game, not whether he was going to play or how they would play.

"But maybe if I coached him it would take something away from him, rather than give something. And I could not prevent him from becoming what he is becoming.

"Even if I tried to treat everyone equally."

