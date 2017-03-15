EDF: Emphasis always teamwork

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco attributes his success to 'teamwork over the individual'.

The 47-year old achieved promotion to Serie A with the Neroverdi in 2012-13, and went on to guide the club to an Europa League finish last term.

After discussing his 22-year-old son Federico who currently plays for Bologna, Di Francesco revealed his priorites as a Coach.

"Working on the game system is important," EDF continued in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

"Since this summer I have started to try the 4-2-4 or 4-2-3-1 that allows you to change a little something in during the game.

"Not that I am a fundamentalist, but I like to give as much certainty as possible to my team. There are big games in which you play your best, there are essential roles for players and they cannot give up on them.

"Everyone has a basic system, then in the league there are times which you can change.

"Is my release clause €3m? It 's true, there is a strong relationship between me and Sassuolo. Every year we talk about our future together.

"I live in this environment, a company with a large margin of growth and we evaluate my future together.

"My attackers do not score so many goals? I would like it if they scored more of the many chances we create. But first of all they have to work for the team.

"And we need it, because of what we have achieved in the last few years, and to make up for technical deficit compared to other teams.

"My model of football? Barcelona and Manchester City. They are always searching for something, with more emphasis on teamwork rather than individual. It must be an advantage, not a disadvantage.

"Me as a Coach? The only way to stay in football for me was to become a Coach, I liked it, I was fascinated by this role.

"I said to myself 'you’d be stupid to become a Coach', but now I could not do anything else."

