EDF: 'Never say never to Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma midfielder Eusebio Di Francesco admits he’d ‘never say never’ to a spell on the Giallorossi bench.

Having outlined his approach to tactics and discussed the emergence of his son at Bologna, the Coach moved on to briefly discuss his future.

Speculation has linked the talented boss to Fiorentina, but what about the idea of a return to the capital?

"Never say never," the Coach admitted to Sky Sport Italia. "Roma has remained in my heart."

"It's nice to be remembered by fans as a man and as a player.

"The desire to be able to train a big team is still alive however, and I set my own squad up to beat the best teams."

Who does the Coach think must be avoided in the quarter-final for Juventus?

"I think it best to avoid Barcelona and draw Real take because I think they can can play against them. At this level there are risks with any team but I think that Juve are superior even to Atletico Madrid.

"Dani Alves? It’s important to have players like that, who accustomed to certain competitions.

"Dybala? He’s an exceptional player with great technical quality and the strength to hurt opponents."

Could current Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi fit into the 4-2-3-1 at Juve?

"I think a 5-3-2 would tire him. With a 4-2-3-1 he expresses himself better playing on the right, high up the pitch."

