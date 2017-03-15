No new contract for Reina

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina may leave the club at the end of his contract in 2018, reports suggest.

The former Liverpool man will be 35 when his current deal comes to an end, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both parties may be happy to let the situation draw to its natural conclusion.

With the club openly on the search for a younger stopper to replace Reina, a new contract offer for the veteran - who currently earns €2m per season - is seemingly unlikely.

The Spaniard returned to Napoli in 2015 after a previous loan spell from Liverpool, and is a firm favourite amongst fans of the Partenopei.

