Napoli offer Juve BOGOF

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Napoli will produce a special ticket offer for their Coppa Italia second leg tie with Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri’s side take on the Bianconeri at the Stadio San Paolo in the league on April 2nd and the Coppa Italia just three days later.

The Partenopei are already 3-1 down from the first leg, and according to Il Mattino, the offer has been designed to fill up the stadium regardless of the deficit.

Fans with a ticket from the preceding league fixture with Juve can expect to gain entrance to the cup match for a nominal fee, with Napoli executives hoping to create a good atmosphere for the second-leg tie.

