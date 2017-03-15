Fiorentina summer clearout

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina will reportedly hold a summer clearout, with Coach Paulo Sousa not the only one expected to leave.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a number of players are heading for the exit along with the former Basel man.

The Italian newspaper reports that captain Gonzalo Rodriguez, goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, Milan Badelj and Josip Ilicic will all depart, with further question marks over Cristian Tello, Federico Bernardeschi and Nikola Kalinic.

Contract talks have reached stalemate between Rodriguez and the club, whilst the signing of Marco Sportiello from Atalanta is expected to oust Romanian Tatarusanu.

Milan Badelj has been linked with a move away for some time, whilst the unpopular Ilicic is said to be surplus to requirements.

Bernardeschi is currently locked in contract talks with the club, however speculation has linked the 23-year-old with a move to Inter, whilst clubs may move for striker Kalinic after the Croatian was subject to an audacious bid from China in January.

Spanish winger Cristian Tello is on loan from Barcelona, but the club are said to be undecided over a €6m redemption fee.

