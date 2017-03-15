Insigne warms to new offer

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Lorenzo Insigne has moved closer to signing a new contract with Napoli.

Negotiations were said to have broken down over the summer when the player requested a €5m salary, with the club having dismissed this out of hand.

Such high demands were said to be due to President Aurelio De Laurentiis’ firm stance over image rights, as with these tied to the club, players are unable to earn money from lucrative sponsorship deals.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the situation now seems more promising, with ‘Il Magnifico’ said to be ready to accept a €3m fixed offer, with various other incentives related to performance.

This would provide a raise of €500,000, and tie the forward to his home-town club until 2021.



