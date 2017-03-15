Cannavaro: 'Berardi like Cavani'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Paolo Cannavaro admits that Domenico Berardi reminds him of Edinson Cavani.

The 35-year-old played with the PSG forward back in the days when the pair were at Napoli.

Cannavaro also praised Neroverdi Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who took the side to Europa League qualification last term.

"Di Francesco is a Coach who convinces you and it gets inside your head," the veteran told the Sassuolo channel. "He gives you every chance to do better on the pitch. He’s an instructor, all Coaches should be like him."

What about teammates Francesco Acerbi and Domenico Berardi?

"Acerbi? He’s guy who is back in devastating form, with incredible determination. The Lion nickname is right for him, he teaches us so much.

"Berardi? What I see in Berardi I have only seen once before in a player during my career: Cavani.

"He has the urge and desire to score goals, he had to succeed with his strength. He knows he is strong and this will bring him to a great team and he will win."

