Wednesday March 15 2017
Crowdfunding for Maradona statue
By Football Italia staff

A crowdfunding initiative is seeking to raise €30,000 in order to build a commemorative statue of Diego Maradona in Naples.

May 10th this year will mark 30 years since the Partenopei won the Scudetto in 1987, with the legendary number 10 instrumental to their success.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Banco di Napoli have teamed up with football school Arci Scampia in order to raise the funds through the Meridonare crowdfunding platform.

It has been suggested that Napoli will host a special match in celebration of the Scudetto win in June, with rumours that Maradona is set to receive a honourary citizenship of the city.

