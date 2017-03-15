Genoa fans issue protest statement

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Ultras of the Gradinata Nord have issued a statement voicing their displeasure towards the club and it's players.

The Grifone slumped to a 1-0 defeat in the derby against Sampdoria at the weekend, and have taken just 29 points from 28 games this term.

Next up comes a difficult fixture with Milan, with the club's fans keen to voice their discontent in a statement released ahead of a proposed meeting this Thursday.

"Our patience has come to an end," the statement read. "Shameful! There are not enough words to demonstrate what is the only feeling toward those who, in all their components, are unworthy of Genoa.

"Enough, we will not allow any more. We meet on Thursday at 2pm for all those who really care about the fate of the oldest Italian team and no longer want to live a sad reality, and without prospects in a situation as bleak as the present one.

"All together we will say enough to this club and to this team and, above all, that our patience has finished."

