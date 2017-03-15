Tolisso 'Juve better than Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso believes that 'Juventus are on another level' to opponents Roma.

The 22-year-old also denied speculation linking him with the Bianconeri ahead of the Europa League clash with Roma on Thursday evening.

"An agreement with Juventus? I don't want to talk about it, the reality is right now I'm at Lyon and I have a contract until 2020," the Frenchman told Le Progres.

"Without denigrating Roma, Juve are top of Serie A so I think they're a level above. But we were able to cause problems for both teams at home thanks to excellent second halves.

"We have a lot of hope after the great second half played in the first leg. We have to play the same way because if we set ourselves up to defend we could have problems. The Romans live for football and Roma want to retrieve something from the match.

"On an offensive level our potential is considerable, we have excellent players. we have to play as we know how, trying to impose our own pace on the game. We’re aiming for the final."

