Milan derby in China

By Football Italia staff

Inter and Milan are set to play each other in the International Champions Cup this summer, according to reports.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that match is due to take place on July 24th at the Olympic Stadium in Nanjing.

This is where Jiangsu Suning - owned by the same company as Inter - play their home games.

There may be a snag however, as either club could yet finish in sixth place, which would see them to take part in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

With these rounds scheduled for the same dates, a sixth-placed finish for either club would see them forced to withdraw.

