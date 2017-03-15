Milan deposit expected tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

A third €100m deposit for the sale of Milan is expected to arrive tomorrow, ahead of closing next month.

Sino-Europe Sports once again missed their deadline to buy the Rossoneri, necessitating a delay in completing the deal.

To offset that, the Chinese consortium have agreed to pay another €100m to Fininvest, which is expected this week.

According to Sky, that money is unlikely to arrive today, given the time zones, so should be transferred tomorrow instead.

Fininvest would even be willing to wait until Friday, but it’s not thought there is any risk of the money failing to arrive.

