Spalletti: ‘Roma, no more errors’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti acknowledges Roma “can’t afford any more errors of judgement” against Lyon tomorrow.

The Giallorossi trail 4-2 from the first leg in France, meaning they must score at least twice at the Olimpico to qualify for the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League.

“We’ll face it taking into consideration what happened in the first leg and act according to the result we need,” Spalletti said in his pre-match Press conference.

“I saw us do a lot of things well, the things which we didn’t have to be taken into consideration and worked on.

“My lads are very mature and they’ll make the correct analysis and act accordingly. We’ll need something extra tomorrow, we can’t afford more errors of judgement.

“We had a detrimental result, but we have to see it in the right light - if we’d lost 1-0 then we’d still need to score two goals, so that’s what the path is.”

Spalletti also gave an update on the injury situation, and revealed Bruno Peres could be fit to play tomorrow.

“The tests came back negative on Peres and as we see he trained today. Perotti had a niggle with his right flexor, then he trained so it remains to be seen whether he’ll be available.”

