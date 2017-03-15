Dzeko: ‘Roma must prove ourselves’

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko sounds a rallying cry to his Roma teammates ahead of Lyon - “they say we’re a strong team, we have to prove it”.

The Giallorossi are 4-2 down after the first leg at Parc OL, so have an uphill task if they want to reach the Quarter-Finals.

“It will be difficult, because we need at least two goals to go through,” Dzeko pointed out in the pre-match Press conference.

“They all say we’re a strong team, and I think so too, but we have to prove it and tomorrow that’s what we have to do.

“We need to play like we did in the first half [in France], they got a goal as a result of our sloppiness, we need to be focused and we need to be that way for 90 minutes.

“The season isn’t over, we can improve and tomorrow we all have to give a bit more.

"Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain? Everyone saw it...

"I haven't changed my mind about our ability to make a comeback, when I was at [Manchester] City we won a first League title in 44 years in the last three or four minutes of the game, because after 90 we were losing.

"Then I scored, followed by [Sergio] Aguero and we won the League. I always believe."

The Curva Sud ultras are continuing their boycott for this game, would it be better to have a full stadium for tomorrow’s match?

“The only thing I can say is that it’s easier for the team when the stadium is full.

“You could see in Lyon how their fans drove them on, they were always right behind them and they got three goals thanks to their support.

“In the future something could change, because this team needs our fans.”

