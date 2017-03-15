Spalletti: ’60 per cent chance for Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti insists his side have a “60 per cent chance of going through” against Lyon.

The Ligue 1 side hold a 4-2 lead after the first leg in France, so must score at least two goals tomorrow to reach the last eight of the Europa League.

“I’ve already talked about the percentages with the lads,” Spalletti revealed in his pre-match Press conference.

“I’d say we have a 60 per cent chance of going through.

“It will be delicate match, and one of our priorities will be to get the ball forward quickly, try to get an immediate goal and force the issue.

“Both teams look to attack, both we and they have great strikers. As I’ve said tomorrow, we must go out there with no regrets and no fear.

“We could concede goals, that’s true, but we’d go through with a 3-1. I’m convinced that we’ll be in the game, that we’ll think, breathe and do what we need to do.”

