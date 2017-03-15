Berlusconi jr: ‘SES or nothing for Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Pier Silvio Berlusconi confirms his father, Silvio, will hold on to Milan if the deal with Sino-Europe Sports falls through.

The Chinese consortium are in the process of a takeover, but the closing has been repeatedly delayed, leading to speculation the deal could collapse altogether.

It was reported today that a third deposit of €100m is likely to arrive tomorrow, and it appears that things are indeed on track.

“The news I have is just what I’ve read,” Berlusconi jr told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It seems to me that we’ll go forward, we’re just missing the signature. If the Chinese turn back it wouldn’t be pleasant for my father, especially from an emotional point of view.

“There wouldn’t be any financial damage though, because there’s a heavy penalty.

“And if it collapses? I hope not, but either we sell to the Chinese or there will be one investor: my father.”

