Udinese: ‘Not just Inter on Samir…’

By Football Italia staff

Udinese sporting director Nereo Bonato confirms Inter interest in Samir - “all the big clubs are following him”.

It was reported this afternoon that the Nerazzurri are considering the Brazilian as a cheaper alternative to Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez, as they don’t want to pay the Swiss international’s €22m release clause.

“He’s a player who’s doing very well, which will put him in the shop window,” Bonato told FCInterNews.

“Right now though we won’t talk about the transfer market, because the season is ongoing and we’re not making these evaluations.

“Inter? All the big clubs are following him with interest.”

