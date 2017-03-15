Bonucci: ‘No problems with Allegri’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci assures there’s no problem with Max Allegri - “forget it and move forward”.

The centre-back was seen shouting at the Bianconeri Coach during the Palermo game, with his indiscretion seeing him left in the stands for the Champions League game at Porto.

“I think these kind of things can happen during the season,” Bonucci shrugged, speaking to Sky.

“It helped the group, it served to cement the understanding between the squad, the Coach and the club even more.

“We must always maintain proper respect and our proper roles. I was wrong and I paid for it, the Coach was wrong and he paid for it. Forget it and move forward.

“It’s part of every relationship, whether that’s friendships, family, or work. I defy anyone to tell me that they haven’t had a fight with a friend, a wife, a colleague, a boss.

“It can happen, the important thing is to understand when you’re wrong.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.