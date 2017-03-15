‘Milenkovic will join Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Partizan Belgrade sporting director Milos Vazura confirms Nikola Milenkovic will join Fiorentina this summer.

The 19-year-old defender has been heavily linked with the Viola, and it has now been confirmed that he’ll be plying his trade in Serie A next season.

“We can announced that Nikola Milenkovic will play in Italy next season,” Vazura told Zurnal.

“From July 1 he’ll go to Fiorentina, we’ve reached an agreement for €5.1m. We’re happy for him, he’s been a model of professionalism throughout the process.

“He’s going to have a great career.”

Milenkovic has already been capped by Serbia, and was named as one of the 30 best young players in the world by Gazzetta dello Sport last month.

