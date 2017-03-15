Chelsea ready €55m for Koulibaly?

By Football Italia staff

Italian reports suggest Chelsea are preparing a new €55m (£47.8m) offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international centre-back was already at the centre of a bidding war last season between Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, the Partenopei would not part with another of their big players after losing Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus for €90m.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the situation has since changed and Napoli would be prepared to sell K2 for a huge transfer fee.

Chelsea and Antonio Conte continue to keep a close eye on Koulibaly and the price-tag is expected to be at €55m.

That would be £47.8m for the defender who turns 26 in June.

