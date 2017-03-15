NEWS
Wednesday March 15 2017
Chelsea ready €55m for Koulibaly?
By Football Italia staff

Italian reports suggest Chelsea are preparing a new €55m (£47.8m) offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international centre-back was already at the centre of a bidding war last season between Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, the Partenopei would not part with another of their big players after losing Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus for €90m.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the situation has since changed and Napoli would be prepared to sell K2 for a huge transfer fee.

Chelsea and Antonio Conte continue to keep a close eye on Koulibaly and the price-tag is expected to be at €55m.

That would be £47.8m for the defender who turns 26 in June.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies