NEWS
Wednesday March 15 2017
Trio recover for Roma-Lyon
By Football Italia staff

Roma have named their squad for tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Olympique Lyonnais, including Diego Perotti and Bruno Peres.

It kicks off on Thursday at 20.05 GMT and follows on from a 4-2 defeat in France.

There had been concerns around Perotti, Peres and Emerson Palmieri, but they passed fitness tests in today’s training session.

All three are included in the squad, as only Alessandro Florenzi and cup-tied Clement Grenier miss out.

Roma squad for Lyon: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson, Rudiger, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

