Trio recover for Roma-Lyon

By Football Italia staff

Roma have named their squad for tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Olympique Lyonnais, including Diego Perotti and Bruno Peres.

It kicks off on Thursday at 20.05 GMT and follows on from a 4-2 defeat in France.

There had been concerns around Perotti, Peres and Emerson Palmieri, but they passed fitness tests in today’s training session.

All three are included in the squad, as only Alessandro Florenzi and cup-tied Clement Grenier miss out.

Roma squad for Lyon: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson, Rudiger, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.