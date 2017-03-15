Balotelli: 'Nice, Liverpool and Man City'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli told French radio about Nice, an Italy recall, racism, Liverpool and why Manchester City “had an Italian atmosphere.”

The striker sat down with RMC to discuss his career so far and rebirth in Ligue 1.

“This is a really young team. I am young too, but they are even younger than me,” he said of his OGC Nice teammates.

“There are four players here who have really impressed me: Jean-Michel Seri, Ricardo Pereira, Wylan Cyprien and Alassane Plea. I think they will become big players in future and have such potential.

“We often go out to dinner together as a team, to help build that unity. Nice were top of the table for a long time and proved we can do it. I wasn’t surprised. It’s funny with Cardinale, because we barely understand each other. He’s a really nice guy.”

Balotelli was dropped for a few games recently after Coach Lucien Favre complained he wasn’t working hard enough to track back.

“He wants players to work on pressing and all that. I don’t like defending, but modern football is like that, you have to work all week to be good at the weekend.

“It is definitely a different League to what I was accustomed to in Italy and England. The referees are far more rigid than they are elsewhere and the top players are not protected, because if you get fouled 25 times, of course you’re going to react.

“I honestly thought that Ligue 1 was going to be easier, but it is very physical and tactical. However, Serie A is better than the French League, both in terms of organisation and the refereeing.”

There is an outside chance that Balotelli could get an Italy call for upcoming games against Albania and the Netherlands.

“I love the Nazionale, but it’s also fair to say there are some very good strikers there at the moment. If they call me, then I will be ready, of course. I had some cards and injuries which stopped me from playing consistently, but I want to take part in every game for the rest of this season.”

Balotelli had some difficulties, as he was subjected to racist abuse while playing against SC Bastia.

“The problem with Bastia is that it’s bigger than football. I couldn’t say anything during the match, but afterwards I wanted to use my voice and say something for those who feel they can’t react in these situations. I did it for them.

“I don’t care what people think. They only see me on the pitch for 90 minutes per week. What you read in the Press is always rubbish. I am not someone who likes to talk a lot, I never lost my head. I have very few friends now, but they are true friends.

“Every now and then I read ‘Oh Balotelli is going out with this girl’ – I mean, who cares?”

SuperMario has lost none of his customary diplomacy when talking about his present and past.

“I love the South of France and had already been to Monaco on vacation. When we play away matches in the North, I don’t want to say it’s disgusting, but it is cold and grey.

“Don’t speak to me about Liverpool, please… There was a team with great people, fantastic fans, but the place… Manchester City was a dream because there was such an Italian atmosphere there.

“I nearly joined Barcelona, but the club that had me at the time wanted money.”

