Hart: 'Nothing I don't like about Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart admits “there’s nothing I don’t like about Italian football” and the Torino goalkeeper will “take that into account” for his future.

On loan from Manchester City, the England Number 1 was mobbed by fans at a sponsorship event in Turin this evening.

“I am truly happy for this fantastic welcome. I’m very grateful to the fans for everything they are giving to me,” said the goalkeeper.

“I’ll take that into account. I keep everything in consideration for the future, but for now I remain concentrated on Toro and what I need to do.

“There is nothing I don’t like about Italian football, from the fans to the Coach, Serie A and the culture of Italian football. I like all of it.

“Our season started very well, then we dropped a few too many points in recent games, but there’s time to make up for it. Whatever our final position in the table, I’m sure we’ll have deserved it.”

Hart was asked if he had advice for Granata teammate Andrea Belotti, whose €100m release clause hasn’t put off clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

“He is an international-level player, absolutely.”

This weekend, Torino host on-form Inter, who are fresh from a 7-1 victory over Atalanta.

“They are a great team, but Inter ought to be afraid of us. It won’t be an easy game for them, as we are really strong on home turf and have done well here so far.

“We have a very attacking style of football and know we can improve, above all defensively. We’re working on it every day.”

