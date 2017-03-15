NEWS
Wednesday March 15 2017
Torreira: 'I'd like to play for Juve'
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira confessed he “would like to play for Juventus” ahead of this weekend’s encounter.

The 21-year-old Uruguayan has been linked with numerous top clubs after impressing for Pescara last season and Sampdoria this term.

“Juve is a very important club and I would like to play for them, but right now I am focused on this squad that has given me so much,” Torreira told Sky Sport Italia.

“This is a very important week for us, as we won the Genoa Derby and with that wrote our names in history.

“Now we’ll fight it out with Juve, the best team in Italy, but we are also aware of our own strengths.”

