D'Ambrosio: 'Pioli changed Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Danilo D’Ambrosio credits Stefano Pioli with turning Inter’s season around. “He says it all depends on us and nothing is impossible.”

The Nerazzurri crushed Atalanta 7-1 on Sunday and propelled themselves back into the race for a top three finish.

“Since Pioli arrived we have a very different mentality and must continue along this path. The Coach is a wonderful person,” D’Ambrosio told Mediaset Premium.

Does Pioli deserve to be given a full season at Inter amid reports they want a bigger name?

“I won’t get into that, as the choice is made by the club. I’ll just say we give 110 per cent because he is a person who deserves that.

“He says to the team that it all depends on us and nothing is impossible. We believe in what we’re doing.”

