Juventus tempt De Sciglio?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly trying to line up Mattia De Sciglio for next season, as his Milan contract is due to expire in June 2018.

According to Il Messaggero, the Bianconeri are closer than ever to getting the versatile Italy international full-back, who has long been linked to the Bianconeri.

It was Max Allegri who first gave De Sciglio his big break at Milan, spotting him coming through the youth academy.

Now 24, he is yet to agree a new contract with the Rossoneri and it expires at the end of next season.

Juve are known to be rejuvenating their defence after securing Mattia Caldara of Atalanta for 2018 and with Daniele Rugani already in the squad.

Il Messaggero claims De Sciglio is refusing to sign a new deal at San Siro because of the interest from Juventus.

There are various factors in play, including the takeover of Milan by Chinese investors and the potential departure of Juventus Coach Allegri.

